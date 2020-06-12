Moose Reveal 20th Season All-Time Team - Manitoba Moose

Moose Reveal 20th Season All-Time Team

By: Manitoba Moose Staff | Published: June 11th 2020

As part of the Manitoba Moose 2019-20 Player Awards Show, the Moose revealed the club’s 20th Season All-Time Team. The squad features three forwards, two defencemen and a goaltender.

Forward – Jason Jaffray

Jason Jaffray recorded 96 goals and 235 points in 269 games while wearing antlers. Including his time playing in Winnipeg and again for the franchise during its time as the St. John’s IceCaps, Jaffray totalled 158 goals and 402 points in 493 games. Jaffray appeared in 49 NHL games during his career, including 13 for the Winnipeg Jets during the 2011-12 season. Jaffray participated in the AHL All-Star Classic three times throughout his career and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team for the 2006-07 season.

Forward – Jimmy Roy

During his nine seasons with the Moose, Jimmy Roy became the face of the franchise and one of the most beloved players to hit the ice in Winnipeg. Roy leads the franchise in games played and penalty minutes, while ranking second in goals, shots, game-winning goals and shorthanded goals. During the 2002-03 season, Roy won the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year. This season, Roy’s number 21 was retired to the rafters of Bell MTS Place.

Forward – Mike Keane

Mike Keane joined the Moose starting in the 2005-06 season and served as the team’s captain remainder of his career with the club before retiring in 2010. Keane led the club to the Calder Cup Finals in 2009. When he signed on with his hometown team, Keane had already enjoyed a successful NHL career spanning 1,161 games and raising three Stanley Cups. Keane recorded 36 goals and 114 points in 365 games as a member of the Moose.

Defenceman – Nolan Baumgartner

Nolan Baumgartner ranks second on the franchise leader board among defencemen in games played, goals, assists, points, as well as shots on goal. In his 385 games with the Moose, Baumgartner recorded 41 goals and 144 assists for 185 points. The Calgary, Alta. native captained the Moose during the 2004-05 and 2010-11 seasons, and was an alternate captain with the club in 2008-09. Baumgartner scored the first goal by a Moose player at MTS Centre, now Bell MTS Place.

Defenceman – Brian Chapman

Brian Chapman served as captain of the Moose for four seasons, from 1999 to 2003. Chapman played 447 games during his six seasons with the Moose, and ranks fourth on the team’s all-time games played list. Chapman ranks third among the franchise’s defencemen with 135 assists and 158 career points. The Brockville, Ont. product also leads all defencemen in games played and plus-minus, while ranking second in penalty minutes.

Goaltender – Cory Schneider

Cory Schneider owns five franchise records including career wins and shutouts. During the 2009-10 season, Schneider recorded 1,687 saves while winning 35 of the 60 games he appeared in. All three of those marks are still franchise records. He also posted the second-lowest goals-against average in a single season, while owning the fourth-best career mark. His career .921 save percentage is tied for fourth on the all-time list. During his time with the Moose, Schneider backstopped the team to 17 wins in the playoffs while recording a 2.28 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the post-season.