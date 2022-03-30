Fast Facts: Moose vs. Laval – March 30

By: Manitoba Moose Staff | Published: March 30th 2022

The Moose attempt to make it two consecutive wins over the Laval Rocket on home ice tonight. Manitoba came back to claim a 4-3 shootout victory last night. It’s the final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Coverage gets started at 6:45 p.m. on CJOB.com/sports, AHLTV and the Manitoba Moose App.

Working Past 60

The Moose picked up their sixth shootout victory of the season last night. Manitoba is tied with Hartford for second in the AHL in shootout wins. Rockford leads the league with seven. The Moose hold a 6-2 record in the skills competition to go along with a 5-4 mark in overtime. Manitoba’s 11 extra-time wins lead the AHL and the team went past regulation five of the past eight games. Mikey Eyssimont leads the Moose with three shootout goals on six shootout attempts. His two shootout winners also lead the team. Jeff Malott leads the team with a 66.7 percent success rate in the shootout (at least two attempts).

Endearing Oneself to the Fans

Morgan Barron made an impression on Moose fans in his Canada Life Centre debut by scoring the tying goal with 3:53 left in the third. The tally was Barron’s first since joining the team in as part of the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers trade sending Andrew Copp to the Rangers. The goal was the Halifax, N.S. product’s 10th of the season, matching his 2020-21 rookie total. In addition to the goal, Barron recorded a team-high five shots on goal along with Mikey Eyssimont and Johnathan Kovacevic. As an added bonus for the fans, Barron’s goal also resulted in fans receiving vouchers for free pancakes as part of a promotion.

A Welcome Sight

Luke Johnson has had a challenging first season for the Moose. The forward, who suited up in his first game since Jan. 19, has battled injuries but has been productive when healthy. In last night’s shootout victory over the Rocket, Johnson recorded an assist in the second period. The forward has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in 12 games this season and sits with one game-winning tally under his belt. The previous time Johnson returned from injury, he recorded points in each of his first five games played. Johnson has 118 points (60G, 58A) in 255 AHL contests split between Rockford, Iowa and Manitoba.

Welcome to the Club

Leon Gawanke has had a productive season for the Moose. In the Moose shootout win last night, Gawanke registered a primary assist on David Gustafsson’s power play marker in the third. The helper pushed Gawanke to 30 points (8G, 22A) and makes him the third member of the Moose this season to break the plateau. The Berlin, Germany product is also tied for first on the Moose with 22 assists and his 30 points leads all Manitoba defencemen this season. This season has seen Gawanke set new career highs in goals, assists and points. Of his eight goals, four have come on the man advantage and one is a game-winner.

Who’s Trending?

David Gustafsson recorded a power play goal in the Moose 4-3 shootout win yesterday. The forward is up to 25 points (12G, 13A) in 40 games and all three of those tallies represent new career highs for the Swedish pivot. Gustafsson has registered six points (2G, 4A) over his last 10 games. The forward owns two game-winners and five power play goals.